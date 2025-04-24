Trump Unveils Personal Deadline for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump announced he has set his own deadline for the resolution of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Speaking at the White House before meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump emphasized the importance of negotiation between Ukraine and Russia to reach a peaceful solution.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he has established a personal deadline for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This announcement, made at the White House, underscores Trump's ongoing emphasis on resolving the conflict quickly.
Trump's comments came just before his scheduled meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, indicating the importance of international cooperation in addressing this issue. The President, who once campaigned on resolving the war immediately, stressed the involvement of both nations in serious negotiations.
With Trump's statement, diplomatic strategies may encounter new dynamics, potentially accelerating dialogues aimed at peace in the region. The presidential push highlights a global anticipation for reducing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
