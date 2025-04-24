Trump Unveils Personal Deadline for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he has established a personal deadline for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This announcement, made at the White House, underscores Trump's ongoing emphasis on resolving the conflict quickly.

Trump's comments came just before his scheduled meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, indicating the importance of international cooperation in addressing this issue. The President, who once campaigned on resolving the war immediately, stressed the involvement of both nations in serious negotiations.

With Trump's statement, diplomatic strategies may encounter new dynamics, potentially accelerating dialogues aimed at peace in the region. The presidential push highlights a global anticipation for reducing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)