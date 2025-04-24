Left Menu

Trump Unveils Personal Deadline for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he has set his own deadline for the resolution of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Speaking at the White House before meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump emphasized the importance of negotiation between Ukraine and Russia to reach a peaceful solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:17 IST
Trump Unveils Personal Deadline for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he has established a personal deadline for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This announcement, made at the White House, underscores Trump's ongoing emphasis on resolving the conflict quickly.

Trump's comments came just before his scheduled meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, indicating the importance of international cooperation in addressing this issue. The President, who once campaigned on resolving the war immediately, stressed the involvement of both nations in serious negotiations.

With Trump's statement, diplomatic strategies may encounter new dynamics, potentially accelerating dialogues aimed at peace in the region. The presidential push highlights a global anticipation for reducing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025