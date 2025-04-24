Kolkata STF Foils Armed Crime Attempt with Arrests

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police made a significant breakthrough on Thursday by arresting eight gang members in possession of firearms and ammunition in Anandapur.

According to an officer, the STF, aided by their Commando force, acted on intelligence tips to intercept the gang allegedly en route to committing a crime using firearms.

The arrest occurred along the Basanti Highway within Anandapur police station limits. Authorities seized three firearms, including two semi-automatic pistols, a single-shot gun, and various rounds of live ammunition. Additionally, authorities discovered a dagger and a commando knife inside the suspects' vehicles.

