AI lightens the workload – but risks remain, labour agency warns
“Digitalization offers immense opportunities to enhance workplace safety,” said Manal Azzi, Team Lead on Occupational and Safety Health Policy at the ILO.
Artificial intelligence, robotics, and digitalization are rapidly reshaping how we work – but they’re a source of unexpected risks too.
Health and safety
But the ILO also warned that greater oversight is needed to prevent unexpected safety issues caused by the roll-out of AI and associated technology in the workplace.
“Automation can reduce repetitive tasks, such as in factory production lines or in administrative work, allowing workers to take on more challenging tasks. But for us to fully benefit from these technologies, we must ensure they are implemented without incurring new risks.”
The ILO notes that these new tools are already revolutionizing how safety is managed across industries, from logistics to healthcare and construction. Even low-tech sectors are beginning to feel the benefits.
Here are some of the key unfamiliar risks associated with AI, robotics and digitalization:
- Human-robot interaction: Workers who collaborate with or maintain robots may be exposed to injuries from malfunctions, unpredictable behaviour, or design flaws.
- Cybersecurity threats: As workplaces become more connected, system failures or cyberattacks could compromise safety systems and endanger workers.
- Ergonomic issues: Wearables and exoskeletons, if poorly designed or ill-fitting, can cause discomfort, strain, or injury rather than preventing them.
- Mental health: Constant digital monitoring, algorithm-driven workloads and the pressure of always being connected can lead to stress, burnout, and other mental health problems.
- Reduced human oversight: Over-reliance on automation and AI can decrease critical human judgement, potentially increasing safety risks when systems fail or make errors.
- Digital supply chain hazards: Workers in parts of the tech supply chain, such as mining for materials in hostile environments or handling e-waste, face dangerous and often overlooked conditions.
