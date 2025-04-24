Left Menu

Market Dance: FTSE 100's Hold Amid Tariff and Earnings Drama

The FTSE 100 remained steady while FTSE 250 gained slightly as investors scrutinized corporate earnings amidst U.S. trade policy shifts. Heavy-weight banks dropped, but metal mining companies saw gains. Global trade uncertainties have created mixed reactions in the market, with expectations for BoE's upcoming rate cut.

Updated: 24-04-2025 22:17 IST
On a tumultuous day in the financial markets, the FTSE 100 held its ground, ending flat on Thursday as investors navigated through a complex landscape of corporate earnings and uncertain U.S. trade policies.

While the heavy-weight banking sector slid 1.6%, metal mining companies benefited as copper and gold prices rose. The midcap index, FTSE 250, recorded a slight 0.1% increase.

Global market jitteriness followed mixed signals from U.S. trade policy, impacting investor sentiment. With the BoE rate cut forecast at near certainty for early May, the market remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

