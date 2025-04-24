Market Dance: FTSE 100's Hold Amid Tariff and Earnings Drama

On a tumultuous day in the financial markets, the FTSE 100 held its ground, ending flat on Thursday as investors navigated through a complex landscape of corporate earnings and uncertain U.S. trade policies.

While the heavy-weight banking sector slid 1.6%, metal mining companies benefited as copper and gold prices rose. The midcap index, FTSE 250, recorded a slight 0.1% increase.

Global market jitteriness followed mixed signals from U.S. trade policy, impacting investor sentiment. With the BoE rate cut forecast at near certainty for early May, the market remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)