Left Menu

House of Masaba Partners with MoEngage for Enhanced Customer Engagement

House of Masaba has partnered with MoEngage to streamline its customer engagement process. The brand aims to consolidate its marketing tools into a single platform, boosting customer retention and loyalty. This collaboration is part of its expansion strategy, following a significant growth period since its acquisition by ABFRL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:10 IST
House of Masaba Partners with MoEngage for Enhanced Customer Engagement

Bengaluru, January 28, 2025: House of Masaba, a leading fashion brand, has teamed up with customer engagement platform MoEngage to enhance its communication strategies. The brand, which has seen significant growth since being acquired by ABFRL, plans to use MoEngage to unify its marketing tools.

Previously relying on separate tools for emails, SMS, and push notifications, House of Masaba recognized the need for a unified solution. Siddhartha Agarwal, Chief of Staff, emphasized MoEngage's ability to provide a cohesive view of customer data, bolstering retention and loyalty.

MoEngage, used by major brands worldwide, will aid in delivering contextual customer experiences for House of Masaba. The partnership comes as part of the brand's international expansion and category growth plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025