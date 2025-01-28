House of Masaba Partners with MoEngage for Enhanced Customer Engagement

Bengaluru, January 28, 2025: House of Masaba, a leading fashion brand, has teamed up with customer engagement platform MoEngage to enhance its communication strategies. The brand, which has seen significant growth since being acquired by ABFRL, plans to use MoEngage to unify its marketing tools.

Previously relying on separate tools for emails, SMS, and push notifications, House of Masaba recognized the need for a unified solution. Siddhartha Agarwal, Chief of Staff, emphasized MoEngage's ability to provide a cohesive view of customer data, bolstering retention and loyalty.

MoEngage, used by major brands worldwide, will aid in delivering contextual customer experiences for House of Masaba. The partnership comes as part of the brand's international expansion and category growth plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)