India's Concert Economy: A Symphony of Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the potential of India's concert economy, drawing attention to the success of Coldplay concerts. He urged investment from states and private sectors in infrastructure and skills for hosting live events, emphasizing their economic impact and tourism potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the flourishing concert economy in India, referencing the successful Coldplay performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Speaking at the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar, Modi encouraged private and state investments in concert infrastructure and skills development.

Modi noted that the demand for live events in India has surged over the past decade, positioning the country as a prime destination for international artists. He underscored the importance of infrastructure development to capitalize on the growing trend.

Looking to the future, Modi announced India's first-ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) next month, highlighting its potential economic benefits and its role in shaping global perceptions of India. He also acknowledged Odisha's capacity to host large-scale events and pointed to Delhi's conference venues as models for tourism growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

