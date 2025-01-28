Breaking Barriers: Samantha Kochhar's Global Leadership

In a historic appointment, Samantha Kochhar has been named the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International, the first Asian to ever hold this esteemed position. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the hairdressing industry, placing India on the global stage of beauty and wellness excellence.

Kochhar, a prominent figure in the industry since age 11, has continuously paved the way for innovation with her extensive experience in film, fashion, and the creative arts. As Managing Director of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, she merges entrepreneurial acumen with artistic vision.

Her appointment is not just a personal achievement but a testament to her relentless drive to nurture talent worldwide. Kochhar's journey, which includes authorship and a profound spiritual influence, continues to inspire professionals across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)