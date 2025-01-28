Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Samantha Kochhar's Global Leadership

Samantha Kochhar has been appointed as the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International, making her the first Asian in this role. Her leadership sets new benchmarks for the Indian hairdressing industry and enhances India's presence globally. Her appointment is a testament to her dedication and visionary approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:35 IST
Breaking Barriers: Samantha Kochhar's Global Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic appointment, Samantha Kochhar has been named the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International, the first Asian to ever hold this esteemed position. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the hairdressing industry, placing India on the global stage of beauty and wellness excellence.

Kochhar, a prominent figure in the industry since age 11, has continuously paved the way for innovation with her extensive experience in film, fashion, and the creative arts. As Managing Director of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, she merges entrepreneurial acumen with artistic vision.

Her appointment is not just a personal achievement but a testament to her relentless drive to nurture talent worldwide. Kochhar's journey, which includes authorship and a profound spiritual influence, continues to inspire professionals across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025