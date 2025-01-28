Maha Kumbh: Confluence of Faith and Modernity in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its role in uniting diverse political ideologies. He credited the success of the event to PM Modi and expressed hope that it symbolizes a new era of faith and development in the state.
In a pointed remark towards Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commented on the shifting political dynamics at the Maha Kumbh event. Without naming anyone, Adityanath alluded to politicians infamous for appeasement now engaging in the spiritual act at Triveni Sangam.
Adityanath asserted that expecting respect for Sanatan Dharma from those who historically opposed it would be unrealistic. Speaking at Mahakumbh Samagam, he expressed satisfaction that even critics are acknowledging the significance of holy sites, marking a testament to Sanatan Dharma's enduring influence.
The chief minister credited the successful organization of Maha Kumbh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, with millions participating. He predicted that this event would highlight Uttar Pradesh's blend of faith and development, leaving a lasting cultural impact.
