Maha Kumbh: Confluence of Faith and Modernity in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its role in uniting diverse political ideologies. He credited the success of the event to PM Modi and expressed hope that it symbolizes a new era of faith and development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:31 IST
Maha Kumbh: Confluence of Faith and Modernity in Uttar Pradesh
  • India

In a pointed remark towards Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commented on the shifting political dynamics at the Maha Kumbh event. Without naming anyone, Adityanath alluded to politicians infamous for appeasement now engaging in the spiritual act at Triveni Sangam.

Adityanath asserted that expecting respect for Sanatan Dharma from those who historically opposed it would be unrealistic. Speaking at Mahakumbh Samagam, he expressed satisfaction that even critics are acknowledging the significance of holy sites, marking a testament to Sanatan Dharma's enduring influence.

The chief minister credited the successful organization of Maha Kumbh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, with millions participating. He predicted that this event would highlight Uttar Pradesh's blend of faith and development, leaving a lasting cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

