Punjab Protests Erupt Over Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue

Across Punjab, protests erupted on Tuesday led by Dalit organizations in response to an attempted vandalism of a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar. Markets and institutions were shut in cities like Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar after a bandh was called. Demonstrators demanded strict actions against those responsible.

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing a man attempting to deface the statue using a ladder and hammer. Akash Singh of Moga district has been arrested, yet tensions remain high with demands for prosecution under the National Security Act.

The Punjab BJP joined the demonstrations, accusing the state government of negligence. Protests led by Mohan Lal Bhatoya in Hoshiarpur and Ajay Kaushal Sethu in Mukerian emphasized the urgency of exposing the forces behind the incident.

