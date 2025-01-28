Left Menu

Punjab Protests Erupt Over Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue

In Punjab, widespread protests erupted following an attempted vandalism of a statue of BR Ambedkar. Dalit organizations called for a 'bandh,' leading to the closure of markets and institutions. Protesters demanded strict action and a thorough investigation, while the BJP held rallies urging state government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:56 IST
BR Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Across Punjab, protests erupted on Tuesday led by Dalit organizations in response to an attempted vandalism of a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar. Markets and institutions were shut in cities like Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar after a bandh was called. Demonstrators demanded strict actions against those responsible.

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing a man attempting to deface the statue using a ladder and hammer. Akash Singh of Moga district has been arrested, yet tensions remain high with demands for prosecution under the National Security Act.

The Punjab BJP joined the demonstrations, accusing the state government of negligence. Protests led by Mohan Lal Bhatoya in Hoshiarpur and Ajay Kaushal Sethu in Mukerian emphasized the urgency of exposing the forces behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

