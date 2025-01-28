Laapataa Ladies Shines at Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

"Laapataa Ladies," a distinguished Hindi film directed by Kiran Rao, has been shortlisted for a prestigious accolade at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024 in the best international film category.

This compelling film was India's official entry to the Oscars 2025, and it finds itself competing against notable international productions such as Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" by Yorgos Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest," and Alex Garland's "Civil War." The announcement came via a press release issued on Tuesday.

Released in Japan in October, "Laapataa Ladies," known as "Lost Ladies" in English, has enjoyed uninterrupted theatrical success for 115 days. Produced by Kindling Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Jio Studios, the film will see its category winner announced on March 14 at the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony.

The film follows the intriguing narrative of two brides, Phool (Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), whose lives intersect dramatically when they are mistakenly swapped during a train journey. Supporting roles in the film are adeptly portrayed by Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma. The screenplay is adapted from an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with Sneha Desai handling the screenplay and dialogues, complemented by additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.

