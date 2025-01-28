Left Menu

International Kolkata Book Fair: A Literary Spectacle Underway

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:06 IST
The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair was officially launched by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who envisaged its future as the premier global literary event. The fair, held annually in Kolkata, continues to thrive despite the rise of digital reading platforms.

This year's fair highlights Germany as the 'Focal Theme Country,' with Germany's Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, present as a Special Guest. Mamata Banerjee's vision for the fair includes a record-breaking turnout, reflecting its enduring cultural significance.

During the inauguration, Abul Bashar received the Guild Lifetime Literary Award, and Banerjee unveiled three of her own books. The fair features 1,056 stalls and introduces 'Haso' and 'Hasi' as its new mascots, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of this celebrated event.

