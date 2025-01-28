Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jain Celebration: Stage Collapse in Baraut

A temporary wooden structure collapsed at a religious event in Baraut, resulting in seven deaths and 60 injuries. The incident, part of the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav, prompted a magisterial inquiry and a case against the contractor. The event has been held annually for 30 years.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy unfolded in Baraut city on Tuesday as a temporary wooden structure collapsed during a religious event, claiming seven lives and injuring approximately 60 people. The event was part of the 'Abhishek' for Lord Adinath on Shri Digambar Jain Degree College grounds.

Officials confirmed the incident occurred around 8 am, during the Jain community's Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav. The wooden stairs of a 65-foot temporary stage gave way, leading to the disaster. A case has been lodged against the contractor responsible for the construction.

Dignitaries, including Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, have visited the site and met the injured. A magisterial inquiry is underway, with the district administration under scrutiny for alleged mishandling. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured proper treatment for the wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

