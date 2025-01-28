Maharashtra Pledges Support for Struggling Artists

Maharashtra's Labour Minister Akash Fundkar pledged governmental support for small artists struggling with financial hardships and work conditions. The minister's commitment came after a meeting with actor Manoj Joshi and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), where key challenges were discussed.

Joshi described the difficult financial situation faced by artists due to payment delays and lengthy work hours, which at times exceed their physical capacities. He further emphasized the lack of travel allowances and other benefits, stating that these hardships significantly impact artists who often travel long distances to work.

Moreover, the delegation noted that artists are burdened by commissions and deductions from their earnings. Minister Fundkar assured that the government would earnestly evaluate their demands and prioritize resolution, aiming for timely solutions to ease the artists' financial strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)