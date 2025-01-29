Chaos at the Sangam: Akhara Bathing Ritual Disrupted During Maha Kumbh

The bustling pilgrimage of Maha Kumbh took an unexpected turn when the traditional akhara bathing ritual faced disruption due to overcrowding at the Sangam ghat. Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, announced the postponement of the ritual citing safety concerns at the congested site.

The early morning witnessed tragedy as a stampede broke out amidst millions of devotees arriving for the holy Mauni Amavasya bath. Despite the chaos, Puri did not directly link the event to the stampede, instead noting the increasing congestion at the site.

As the day progressed, seers and saints coordinated with the Mela administration, waiting for conditions to normalize before proceeding with their subdued rituals. Meanwhile, pilgrims continued to take symbolic dips, underscoring their dedication to the sacred tradition amidst challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)