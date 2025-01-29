Stampede Chaos: VIP Culture Overshadows Devotion at Maha Kumbh
The Congress criticized the Indian government's VIP bias and mismanagement, citing it as the cause of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The incident, occurring on Mauni Amavasya, resulted in multiple casualties. Leaders urged better arrangements for pilgrims and reevaluation of VIP priorities.
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, raising concerns about VIP culture and administrative mismanagement. As millions gathered for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, chaos ensued, leading to fears of multiple casualties.
Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the government for negligence and urged for immediate improvement in arrangements for pilgrims. They highlighted how prioritizing VIP movement over common devotees' safety contributed to the disaster.
With the significance of the event and ongoing Mahasnans, leaders called for enhanced security and better administration. The incident underscored the need to reassess priorities and cater to the needs of all visitors effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Patna Visit: A Push for Constitutional Safeguarding
Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Campaign with Scathing Criticism on Delhi’s Political Landscape
There is a fight between two ideas in country; One is our idea of the Constitution and the other is that of the RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi's Sharp Critique: Delhi's Parisian Shine Questioned
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, Calls for Upholding Democratic Institutions