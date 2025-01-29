Stampede Chaos: VIP Culture Overshadows Devotion at Maha Kumbh

A tragic stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, raising concerns about VIP culture and administrative mismanagement. As millions gathered for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, chaos ensued, leading to fears of multiple casualties.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the government for negligence and urged for immediate improvement in arrangements for pilgrims. They highlighted how prioritizing VIP movement over common devotees' safety contributed to the disaster.

With the significance of the event and ongoing Mahasnans, leaders called for enhanced security and better administration. The incident underscored the need to reassess priorities and cater to the needs of all visitors effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)