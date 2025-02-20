Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for United India: 'Two Nations Cannot Exist'

In a rally at Rae Bareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for creating two separate Indias, highlighting wealth inequality and the undermining of small businesses. He emphasized the importance of unity, the protection of the Constitution, and recalled the Bharat Jodo Yatra's message of love over hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:39 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian government's policies for creating 'two Indias.' He highlighted the division between the wealthy, who can easily fulfill their desires, and hardworking citizens struggling to make ends meet. He strongly disapproved of pandemic-era policies that favored the affluent, forgiving substantial loans, while farmers, unemployed youth, and laborers faced hardships.

Gandhi said, 'We cannot have two Indias; we want one India.' He accused the Narendra Modi administration of dismantling small businesses through initiatives like demonetization. Emphasizing the Constitution's pivotal role in safeguarding citizens' rights, Gandhi stated that support for the impoverished, workers, and small traders stems from constitutional mandates. He referred to the founders of the Constitution, like Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Jawaharlal Nehru, whose sacrifices laid its foundation.

Gandhi also revisited his Bharat Jodo Yatra, recalling how the initiative spread love over hate, uniting diverse regions from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a 4,000 km march. 'A nation built on hatred cannot thrive,' he asserted. During his Rae Bareli visit, he unveiled a statue and offered prayers, cementing his call for a united, harmonious India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

