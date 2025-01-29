Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Museum Tourism with Strategic NCSM Partnership

The Odisha government has partnered with the National Council of Science Museums to enhance museum tourism. Announced during the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave, the partnership aims to attract tourists to diverse museums. The state received 121 investment intents worth Rs 8,153 crore for the tourism sector.

The Odisha government has taken a significant step to enhance its museum tourism sector by signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM). Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced the partnership during the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave, emphasizing the state's focus on promoting various kinds of museums, including bird, tribal, and traditional museums, to draw in more tourists.

Parida highlighted Bhubaneswar's rich heritage, notably its ancient temples, which position the city as a top potential destination for temple weddings. This initiative aims to leverage Odisha's cultural wealth to boost tourism and related economic activities.

During the business summit, Odisha received commitments for 121 investments totaling Rs 8,153 crore in the tourism sector. These proposals span a range of ventures, from resorts and hotels to water sports and amusement parks. Nevertheless, Parida noted the necessity of revising some policies to improve the investment climate, aligning with investor requirements to further stimulate growth.

