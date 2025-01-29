Left Menu

Stampede Sparks Calls to End VIP Culture at Maha Kumbh

The Aam Aadmi Party attributes the stampede at the Maha Kumbh to administrative mismanagement and VIP culture, urging stricter crowd control measures. Party leaders express sorrow and call for a halt to VIP movements, while highlighting the need for army involvement to ensure safety.

Updated: 29-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:28 IST
Akhadas take Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam with their deities (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused administrative failures for the chaotic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the urgency to dismantle VIP culture and improve crowd management strategies.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh shared tragic scenes from the event, which resulted in multiple casualties as millions of pilgrims gathered for a sacred dip on Mauni Amavasya. Singh highlighted distressing footage showing a woman giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a relative, while emphasizing the call for the army’s involvement, originally proposed by Mahamandaleshwar Premanand Puri Ji but dismissed by authorities.

The party criticized VIP privilege for causing road blockages and chaos. Joint expressions of condolences and safety appeals were issued by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, following the stampede at this globally significant religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

