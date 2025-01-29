Bharat Rang Mahotsav: India's Theatrical Extravaganza Goes Global
The National School of Drama's Bharat Rang Mahotsav, a premier theatre festival, started with Rang Sangeet, featuring top theatre music compositions. It spans 11 Indian cities and internationally, aiming for a Guinness World Record with digital submissions. Highlights include workshops, and tributes to theatre stalwarts.
- Country:
- India
The National School of Drama (NSD) launched its flagship event, Bharat Rang Mahotsav, with Rang Sangeet, showcasing acclaimed theatre music from the past 60 years.
Renowned for being the largest event of its kind globally, the festival was inaugurated by figures from the cultural and film sectors. It aims to spotlight India's rich theatrical traditions, including the Natya Shashtra, on an international stage with performances spanning multiple countries. The 20-day festival will feature over 200 performances across 11 Indian cities and globally, with events like street plays, talks, and workshops enhancing the program.
In a push for global recognition, virtual performances are invited for potential Guinness World Records entry and tributes will be staged to honor theatrical luminaries. Additionally, student-led initiatives and literary arts discussions will enrich the festival experience, further cementing India's cultural influence worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Racing Against Time: Brazil's Deolira Aims for Guinness World Record
Mumbai Cricket Association Sets New Guinness World Record with Innovative Celebration
MCA Sets Guinness World Record at Wankhede Stadium
Wankhede's Grand 50-Year Celebration: A Guinness World Record
Amity University Sets New Guinness World Record with Creativity and Innovation