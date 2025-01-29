Narayan Seva Sansthan Celebrates Mauni Amavasya with Massive Humanitarian Effort

In observance of Mauni Amavasya, Narayan Seva Sansthan, an NGO based in Udaipur, showcased an extensive humanitarian initiative at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Marking this significant Hindu tradition, the organization hosted a community feast for 1 lakh participants and distributed blankets to 25,000 pilgrims.

The event further highlighted support for differently-abled individuals, offering free meals, clothing, and essential workshops such as prosthetic limb creation and physiotherapy. The Sansthan has established an 80,000 square feet temporary facility to integrate the differently-abled into mainstream society during the Kumbh.

President Prashant Agarwal emphasized the spiritual importance of activities like the Amrit Snan and charitable donations on Mauni Amavasya, believed to purify past sins. The organization calls for public participation in their initiatives to attain a prosperous life while continuing its 40-year mission to uplift marginalized communities.

