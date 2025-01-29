Youthful Smiles: SIFFCY Celebrates Children's Cinema

The Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) has launched its 11th edition in Delhi, premiering with the acclaimed Italian film 'The Tiger's Nest' starring Sunny Pawar. This year's festival showcases over 150 films, representing an array of genres including feature films, animation, and documentaries from over 40 countries.

The festival, organized in collaboration with the European Union, includes the participation of notable figures such as the EU Ambassador, Herve Delphin, who emphasized the festival's role in celebrating the cinematographic ties between Europe and India. He was joined by festival chairman Santanu Mishra and director Jitendra Mishra at the opening ceremony.

Highlighting Poland and Italy, the festival presents curated selections from these nations. Alongside film screenings, the event will hold workshops and discussions designed to foster young talent and promote the significance of youth-targeted cinema globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)