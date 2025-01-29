Left Menu

Youthful Smiles: SIFFCY Celebrates Children's Cinema

The 11th Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) kicked off in Delhi with Sunny Pawar's movie premiere. Featuring over 150 films from more than 40 countries, the festival highlights Polish and Italian cinema. The three-day event includes screenings, workshops, and discussions.

Updated: 29-01-2025 16:00 IST
  • India

The Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) has launched its 11th edition in Delhi, premiering with the acclaimed Italian film 'The Tiger's Nest' starring Sunny Pawar. This year's festival showcases over 150 films, representing an array of genres including feature films, animation, and documentaries from over 40 countries.

The festival, organized in collaboration with the European Union, includes the participation of notable figures such as the EU Ambassador, Herve Delphin, who emphasized the festival's role in celebrating the cinematographic ties between Europe and India. He was joined by festival chairman Santanu Mishra and director Jitendra Mishra at the opening ceremony.

Highlighting Poland and Italy, the festival presents curated selections from these nations. Alongside film screenings, the event will hold workshops and discussions designed to foster young talent and promote the significance of youth-targeted cinema globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

