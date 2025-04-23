The European Union fines Apple 500 million Euros and Meta 200 million Euros in separate digital cases, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:18 IST
The European Union fines Apple 500 million Euros and Meta 200 million Euros in separate digital cases, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Apple
- fines
- Meta
- digital market
- regulations
- technology
- compliance
- competition
- penalty
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya's Digital Health Regulations 2025: A Step Towards Transforming Healthcare
NITI Aayog and Maharashtra Collaborate on Developing Assistive Technology Ecosystem
IAEA Leads Global Efforts to Preserve Cultural Heritage with Nuclear Technology
Sweden's Aberg Praises Masters' Technology Ban, Embraces Retro Tradition
Revamping U.S. Banking Regulations: Scott Bessent's Vision