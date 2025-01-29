Pooja Hegde on Balancing Dual Film Industries: A Glimpse Into Her Busy Schedule
Pooja Hegde opens up about the challenges of navigating her career between South Indian and Hindi film industries. She emphasizes project quality over language and discusses her upcoming roles in 'Deva' and 'Retro'.
- Country:
- India
Pooja Hegde, a versatile actress known for her remarkable work in both South Indian and Hindi cinema, recently shared insights into the logistical and creative hurdles she faces while juggling roles in multiple film industries. In an interview, Pooja candidly expressed that managing the travel demands and switching between distinct characters can be quite challenging.
Pooja, who recently shot simultaneously for the films 'Deva' and 'Retro', emphasized the complexity of transitioning between contrasting characters in different movies. Despite the demands, she remains committed to choosing projects based on the quality of work rather than language, a principle she believes helps work reach audiences effectively.
As anticipation builds, audiences eagerly await Pooja's performances in 'Deva' and 'Retro'. In 'Deva', she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor in a film directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, slated for release on January 31. Meanwhile, 'Retro', featuring Suriya, is set to hit theaters on May 1.
ALSO READ
Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set to Relaunch Amid Challenges
Navigating Europe's Defense Spending Amid New Challenges
Thrills at Avaniyapuram: Jallikattu Festival Kicks Off with Bull Taming Challenges
China's Economic Trajectory: Navigating Stimulus and Tariffs Amidst Growth Challenges
JD Sports Faces Profit Slump Amid Market Challenges