Left Menu

BJP's New Era: Governing Delhi with Promises and Challenges

The BJP returns to power in Delhi after 26 years, tasked with fulfilling election promises, improving infrastructure, addressing pollution, and continuing welfare schemes of the previous government. Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed chief minister, leads initiatives like implementing Ayushman Bharat and combating corruption and financial irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:28 IST
BJP's New Era: Governing Delhi with Promises and Challenges
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing a decisive victory with 48 seats in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. Chief among their challenges is the implementation of key election promises, including addressing infrastructure issues, pollution, and continuing the welfare schemes initiated by the previous government under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed chief minister, is tasked with fulfilling the BJP's manifesto promise of providing a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi, outmatching AAP's former pledge of Rs 2,100. The BJP's governance strategy includes introducing Ayushman Bharat health insurance and rebranding Mohalla Clinics to "Ayushman Arogya Mandirs" to ensure better healthcare delivery.

The BJP also plans to tackle allegations of corruption against AAP and expedite the clean-up of the Yamuna River. The party's performance in Delhi will play a crucial role in shaping the political trajectory of both BJP and AAP at the national level, potentially altering future electoral prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025