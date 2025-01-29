Delhi Police Clinches 'Best Marching Contingent' at 2025 Republic Day Parade
The Delhi Police won the 'Best Marching Contingent' award at the 2025 Republic Day Parade. This was their 17th win in parade history. The All-Women Delhi Police Band also performed, with four women sub-inspectors and 64 women constables, under the direction of Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense.
The Delhi Police emerged victorious as the 'Best Marching Contingent' at the Republic Day Parade 2025, held on January 26 at Kartavya Path, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.
This year's team, led by Additional DCP Rishi Kumar Singh, included three sub-inspectors, 44 head constables, and 100 constables. They sported the iconic 'Red Safa' attire, celebrating their 17th win in the parade's history after last year's triumph by the Delhi Police Women's Contingent.
An audience-favorite, the newly formed All-Women Delhi Police Band, performed melodious tunes. It was led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense and featured four women sub-inspectors and 64 women constables trained to perform with utmost precision, as reported by the officer.
