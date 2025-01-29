Andhra Pradesh's Etikoppaka Toys Win Hearts at Republic Parade
The Andhra Pradesh tableau, featuring the renowned Etikoppaka toys, secured the third position in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his pride and congratulated the artisans and designers for their remarkable achievement, highlighting the joy it brings to the state.
In a moment of triumph for Andhra Pradesh, the state's tableau secured the third position during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.
The tableau prominently showcased 'Etikoppaka' toys, a significant cultural artifact from the region, trailing just behind Uttar Pradesh and Tripura. This achievement has been met with considerable enthusiasm and pride across the state.
Naidu took to social media platform 'X' to extend his congratulations to the designers and artisans behind the award-winning tableau, acknowledging their contribution to this celebrated accomplishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
