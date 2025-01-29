Andhra Pradesh's Etikoppaka Toys Win Hearts at Republic Parade

In a moment of triumph for Andhra Pradesh, the state's tableau secured the third position during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

The tableau prominently showcased 'Etikoppaka' toys, a significant cultural artifact from the region, trailing just behind Uttar Pradesh and Tripura. This achievement has been met with considerable enthusiasm and pride across the state.

Naidu took to social media platform 'X' to extend his congratulations to the designers and artisans behind the award-winning tableau, acknowledging their contribution to this celebrated accomplishment.

