Kalyan Jewellers Expands in Thrissur

Kalyan Jewellers has expanded its reach by opening two new showrooms in Thrissur. The popular actor and brand ambassador Prabhu Ganesan inaugurated these outlets in Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam. The company aims to cater uniquely to customer needs, with over 310 showrooms in India and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:57 IST
Kalyan Jewellers, headquartered in Thrissur, has strengthened its market position by launching two new showrooms in the city.

Popular actor and brand ambassador Prabhu Ganesan cut the ribbon for the new outlets located in Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam, as mentioned in a press release.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Kalyan Jewellers' Executive Director, expressed on Wednesday the company's aim to meet diverse customer needs with these openings. Additionally, their lifestyle brand, Candere, was inaugurated at Guduvanchery, contributing to the company's network of over 310 outlets spanning India and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

