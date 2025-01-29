Kalyan Jewellers Expands in Thrissur

Kalyan Jewellers, headquartered in Thrissur, has strengthened its market position by launching two new showrooms in the city.

Popular actor and brand ambassador Prabhu Ganesan cut the ribbon for the new outlets located in Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam, as mentioned in a press release.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Kalyan Jewellers' Executive Director, expressed on Wednesday the company's aim to meet diverse customer needs with these openings. Additionally, their lifestyle brand, Candere, was inaugurated at Guduvanchery, contributing to the company's network of over 310 outlets spanning India and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)