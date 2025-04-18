Professor's Allegation Sparks Inquiry Into Army Conduct in Rajouri

The Indian Army has launched an inquiry following accusations from a university professor who claims he was assaulted by troops during a vehicle check in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This incident has prompted police to file an FIR against unidentified army personnel.

Video evidence showing the professor, Liaqat Ali, bleeding has surfaced online. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the act, stating that the behavior of the involved army personnel tarnished the institution's reputation.

Ali, who suffered head injuries, alleged that he was attacked without provocation. He expressed disappointment, stating that the event shook his trust in the army. Political figures, including former J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, have called for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)