Strengthening the Shield: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Terrorism Operations

In a determined effort to bolster counter-terrorism operations, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, addressed a recent passing out parade at the Police Training School in Manigam, emphasizing the reinforcement of the force's operational capabilities.

Prabhat expressed appreciation for the steadfast support provided by the Central government and the Union Home Ministry. He highlighted the police force's obligation toward the welfare of its personnel and their families, ensuring their well-being remains a priority.

The passing out parade, attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marked a significant achievement for 438 recruits, including 86 women, who have successfully completed their training. Notably, 211 of these recruits were previously Special Police Officers, now proudly part of one of the nation's elite police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)