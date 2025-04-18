Strengthening the Shield: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Terrorism Operations
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat emphasized enhancing counter-terrorism efforts, expressing gratitude for the Central government's support. Addressing a police training event attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he reaffirmed the police's commitment to personnel welfare. The event saw 438 recruits, including 86 women, complete rigorous training.
In a determined effort to bolster counter-terrorism operations, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, addressed a recent passing out parade at the Police Training School in Manigam, emphasizing the reinforcement of the force's operational capabilities.
Prabhat expressed appreciation for the steadfast support provided by the Central government and the Union Home Ministry. He highlighted the police force's obligation toward the welfare of its personnel and their families, ensuring their well-being remains a priority.
The passing out parade, attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marked a significant achievement for 438 recruits, including 86 women, who have successfully completed their training. Notably, 211 of these recruits were previously Special Police Officers, now proudly part of one of the nation's elite police forces.
