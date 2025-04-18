Left Menu

Governor's Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Murshidabad Unrest

Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to a relief camp for victims of communal violence in Murshidabad stirred controversy. Displaced residents expressed grievances, protesting police confinement and alleged mistreatment. Both the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women scrutinized the conditions, while the ruling TMC accused the visits of political provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:18 IST
Governor's Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Murshidabad Unrest
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to a Malda relief camp amid communal violence in Murshidabad has drawn significant attention. The Governor interacted directly with displaced victims who protested against police treatment while voicing their grievances.

The reactions have been mixed, with the Trinamool Congress criticising the timing of the visits by national rights panels, suggesting they exacerbate tensions. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women found alarming living conditions during their assessments.

Governor Bose remains resolute in addressing the issues as political narratives emerge, adding complexity to the situation. Security has been escalated in the violence-hit regions of Murshidabad to prevent further disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025