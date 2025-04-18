Governor's Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Murshidabad Unrest

Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to a Malda relief camp amid communal violence in Murshidabad has drawn significant attention. The Governor interacted directly with displaced victims who protested against police treatment while voicing their grievances.

The reactions have been mixed, with the Trinamool Congress criticising the timing of the visits by national rights panels, suggesting they exacerbate tensions. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women found alarming living conditions during their assessments.

Governor Bose remains resolute in addressing the issues as political narratives emerge, adding complexity to the situation. Security has been escalated in the violence-hit regions of Murshidabad to prevent further disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)