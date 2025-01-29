Katy Perry Reflects on Love and Life with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has opened up about the evolving dynamics of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, emphasizing the importance of understanding each other's love languages to strengthen their bond. In a conversation with People, Perry highlighted how recognizing 'acts of service' and 'words of affirmation' have enhanced their connection over time.

Perry, who recently announced her Lifetimes Tour supporting her 2024 album, articulated the balance she maintains between her professional and personal life. At 40, with a family to care for, she acknowledges the responsibility her music career entails and is committed to being at her best for her fans and herself, reports People.

The singer described Bloom, 48, as a 'real sage' during a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, reflecting on his duality and the influence of ego in their lives. Having met at a Golden Globes party in 2016 and sharing a daughter, Daisy Dove, Perry admires Bloom's parenting and remains curious about their shared journey, a sentiment she attributes to key moments in their past, as reported by People.

(With inputs from agencies.)