Coffee Island's Grand Entry into India with Vita Nova Partnership

Coffee Island has officially launched in India, marking a strategic partnership with Vita Nova. This move introduces the European brand to the burgeoning Indian coffee market, promising a unique coffee culture experience.

The first outlet, situated in Gurgaon, features Coffee Island's signature in-house roasting and proprietary coffee blends. The brand's diverse menu includes specialty drinks crafted with help from 'Asia's first Coffee Lady', Mrs. Sunalini Menon, and gourmet food prepared by renowned Chef Arjyo Banerjee.

CEO Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos emphasized Coffee Island's commitment to delivering exceptional quality coffee at affordable prices. With a focus on sustainability, the brand plans to expand its presence to 250 outlets by 2029, beginning with locations in Delhi NCR and eventually moving into neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)