Modi to Inaugurate Historic 98th All India Marathi LitFest in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th All India Marathi Literature Convention in Delhi from February 21-23. This significant event marks the first time since 1960 that the convention will be held in the national capital. Tara Bhawalkar will serve as its president.
In a noteworthy cultural event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 98th All India Marathi Literature Convention, which will take place from February 21 to 23 in the capital, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The convention, hosted for the first time in Delhi since India's 1960s state reorganization, is anticipated to draw over 5,000 avid literature enthusiasts, celebrating Marathi culture and literature globally. The event brings a historic significance as it was last held in Delhi in 1954 when Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated it.
Eminent writer Tara Bhawalkar is appointed as the convention's president, becoming the sixth woman to assume this role. The venue, Talkatora Stadium, will temporarily bear symbolic names, welcoming guests to discuss and honor Marathi literary traditions.
