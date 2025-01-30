Jaideep Ahlawat Eyes Hollywood Ambitions, Inspired by Cinema Legends

Jaideep Ahlawat, celebrated for his versatile performances in Indian cinema, is now setting his sights on Hollywood. Known for his roles in acclaimed series and films such as 'Paatal Lok', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', and 'Raazi', Ahlawat is eager to broaden his horizons and engage in international projects. In a recent interview with ANI, he expressed his desire to connect with global audiences through quality work.

Discussing his Hollywood inspirations, Ahlawat revealed his admiration for cinematic icons, including the legendary Al Pacino, known for his roles in classics like 'The Godfather' and 'Scarface'. Al Pacino's impressive track record resonates with Ahlawat's own career ambitions. He also expressed admiration for other celebrated actors such as Tom Hardy, Robert De Niro, and Cillian Murphy, citing their impactful performances as influential.

Currently starring in the second season of 'Paatal Lok', Ahlawat continues to impress with his performances in both mainstream and independent projects. He mentioned his upcoming works, including collaborations with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jewel Thief' and Vipul Amrutlal Shah in 'Hisaab'. Fans are also eagerly anticipating his comeback in 'Family Man 3', created by Raj and DK, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. As Ahlawat gears up for new cinematic endeavors, his dedication to challenging and noteworthy roles remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)