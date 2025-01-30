Massive Devotee Influx at Maha Kumbh: Managing the Spiritual Wave
At the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, millions of devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam and other ghats for a holy dip amid concerns of crowd safety after a tragic stampede. The Uttar Pradesh government intensified efforts for crowd management and implemented no VIP protocols to ensure smoother rituals and movement.
Millions of devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, seeking spiritual purification at the Triveni Sangam. The state government aimed to ensure crowd safety following a recent stampede tragedy.
More than 2.06 crore pilgrims participated in the holy ritual by evening, facilitated by reopened bridges and enhanced security measures. Efforts included banning VIP protocols on special bathing days to prioritize the general public's experience.
Authorities, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, coordinated security for the large gatherings expected on upcoming auspicious dates. Meanwhile, criticism over crowd mismanagement persisted, with demands for inquiry and reforms ahead of Parliament's Budget session.
