Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Pilgrims Caught in Deadly Stampede

A tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh festival occurred at the Sangam area, resulting in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. Survivors recounted the chaos when a sudden surge in the crowd led to the catastrophe. State officials assured comprehensive care for the injured, currently hospitalized at SRN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:09 IST
In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh festival, a horrific stampede occurred early Wednesday at the Sangam area, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. The incident happened as thousands gathered for a holy dip during the auspicious hour on Mauni Amavasya.

Survivors, still shaken, recounted the sheer chaos of the crowd unexpectedly surging and trampling those waiting. Prashant Patel, one of the injured, reflected on the moment he was hit by the mob, losing consciousness as he awaited his turn for the ritualistic bath.

In response, high-level state officials visited the injured at SRN Hospital, ensuring stringent care, as instructed by the Chief Minister. The hospital has set up a dedicated ward for the victims. Efforts to contact and support the families of the chaotic stampede remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

