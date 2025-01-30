Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Pilgrims Caught in Deadly Stampede

In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh festival, a horrific stampede occurred early Wednesday at the Sangam area, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. The incident happened as thousands gathered for a holy dip during the auspicious hour on Mauni Amavasya.

Survivors, still shaken, recounted the sheer chaos of the crowd unexpectedly surging and trampling those waiting. Prashant Patel, one of the injured, reflected on the moment he was hit by the mob, losing consciousness as he awaited his turn for the ritualistic bath.

In response, high-level state officials visited the injured at SRN Hospital, ensuring stringent care, as instructed by the Chief Minister. The hospital has set up a dedicated ward for the victims. Efforts to contact and support the families of the chaotic stampede remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)