Assam's Groundbreaking Role: From Cultural Heritage to Industrial Growth

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's evolving contribution to India's development, stating, "Assam should be a partner, not dependent on aid." During the 'Bhogalir Ek Jipal Xondhiya' event in Delhi, he highlighted Assam's significant economic and infrastructural advances.

Sarma praised Assam's remarkable achievements, including the international recognition of Sivasagar's Soraideo Maidam and upcoming global travel destinations for 2025. He noted the state's industrial growth, mentioning Tata Group's semiconductor facility and expansions in refinery and transportation infrastructure.

The event, marking Bhogali Bihu with cultural performances, saw participation from key dignitaries who expressed the importance of Assamese traditions. Sarma proposed an Assamese cultural complex in Delhi to strengthen diaspora ties, while dignitaries reiterated the significance of maintaining cultural identity while contributing to national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)