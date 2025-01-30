Left Menu

Assam's Groundbreaking Role: From Cultural Heritage to Industrial Growth

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscores Assam's transformative journey from dependence to partnership in India's growth, highlighting infrastructural progress, cultural achievements, and industrial investments. Celebrated at an event in Delhi, Assam's global recognition and future endeavors were discussed with Assamese cultural festivities and community participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's evolving contribution to India's development, stating, "Assam should be a partner, not dependent on aid." During the 'Bhogalir Ek Jipal Xondhiya' event in Delhi, he highlighted Assam's significant economic and infrastructural advances.

Sarma praised Assam's remarkable achievements, including the international recognition of Sivasagar's Soraideo Maidam and upcoming global travel destinations for 2025. He noted the state's industrial growth, mentioning Tata Group's semiconductor facility and expansions in refinery and transportation infrastructure.

The event, marking Bhogali Bihu with cultural performances, saw participation from key dignitaries who expressed the importance of Assamese traditions. Sarma proposed an Assamese cultural complex in Delhi to strengthen diaspora ties, while dignitaries reiterated the significance of maintaining cultural identity while contributing to national progress.

