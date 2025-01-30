Left Menu

Vijay Varma Bags IIFA 2025 Nominations for Stellar Performances

Actor Vijay Varma celebrates dual nominations at IIFA 2025 for his roles in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack'. Known for diverse roles, his new nominations mark a shift to portraying a lawyer and a real-life hero pilot. Upcoming projects include 'Matka King' and 'Ul-Jalool-Ishq'.

Updated: 30-01-2025 22:57 IST
Actor Vijay Varma has expressed immense joy after receiving nominations for the IIFA 2025 awards. Varma has bagged nominations in two categories: 'Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Web Film' and 'Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Series', recognized for his roles in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

In response to the nominations, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share his excitement and gratitude, noting, 'Nominated for IIFA. Both in leading role and supporting role. Thank you.' He humorously added that after playing a variety of intense characters such as serial killers and gangsters, the new nominations celebrate his portrayal of a soft-hearted lawyer and a real-life hero pilot.

Over recent years, Vijay Varma has delivered noteworthy performances, including roles in films like 'Jaane Jaan' as Inspector Karan Anand and his chilling portrayal in 'Dahaad'. His repertoire expanded further with emotional depth in 'Lust Stories 2' and his transition to a lawyer in the murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak'. His latest work as Captain Devi Sharan in 'IC 814' garnered attention for displaying bravery. Fans can expect to see him in upcoming attractions 'Matka King' and 'Ul-Jalool-Ishq'.

