Left Menu

Marianne Faithfull: The Muse Behind The Stones

Marianne Faithfull, the iconic British pop star and muse to the Rolling Stones, has passed away at 78 in London. Known for her association with Mick Jagger and her influential role in the '60s rock scene, Faithfull's life was filled with both triumphs and tribulations in music and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:01 IST
Marianne Faithfull: The Muse Behind The Stones

Marianne Faithfull, the storied British pop icon and inspiration behind several Rolling Stones classics, has died at 78. The singer-songwriter and actress passed away peacefully in London, leaving behind a legacy intertwined with the legendary band and a life marked by both turmoil and brilliance.

Faithfull became a celebrity before her 17th birthday, garnering fame with her haunting rendition of 'As Tears Go By,' a song penned by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Her tumultuous relationship with Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones ushered her into the heart of '60s music culture, defining an era of rebellion and artistic innovation.

Despite her struggles with addiction and personal losses, Faithfull's impact on music and culture remained profound. She was praised for her gritty 'Broken English' album, influencing generations of artists. Her storied history as both muse and collaborator cemented her status as a timeless figure in the art-culture domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025