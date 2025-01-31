Marianne Faithfull: The Muse Behind The Stones

Marianne Faithfull, the storied British pop icon and inspiration behind several Rolling Stones classics, has died at 78. The singer-songwriter and actress passed away peacefully in London, leaving behind a legacy intertwined with the legendary band and a life marked by both turmoil and brilliance.

Faithfull became a celebrity before her 17th birthday, garnering fame with her haunting rendition of 'As Tears Go By,' a song penned by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Her tumultuous relationship with Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones ushered her into the heart of '60s music culture, defining an era of rebellion and artistic innovation.

Despite her struggles with addiction and personal losses, Faithfull's impact on music and culture remained profound. She was praised for her gritty 'Broken English' album, influencing generations of artists. Her storied history as both muse and collaborator cemented her status as a timeless figure in the art-culture domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)