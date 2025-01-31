Left Menu

Championing Change: Dr. Rasha Kelej's Impact on Africa's Future

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, has been honored as one of the 100 Most Influential African Women for six consecutive years. Her work focuses on women's empowerment, healthcare transformation, and patient care in Africa. She partners with governments and communities to co-develop sustainable solutions.

Updated: 31-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:44 IST
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Merck Foundation, has once again been named one of the 100 Most Influential African Women for the sixth year running. Recognized by Avance Media, this accolade highlights her remarkable contributions to leadership, women's empowerment, and healthcare across Africa.

Kelej's transformative work includes the "More Than a Mother" Campaign, which addresses infertility stigma in Africa. Her initiatives range from offering scholarships to female doctors to fostering women's entrepreneurship, illuminating her commitment to long-term societal change.

Partnering with over 27 African governments, Kelej has developed programs respecting each country's unique needs. Her active engagement with local communities and influence with African leaders have positioned her, and the Merck Foundation, as key figures in the continent's development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

