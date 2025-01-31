Karla Sofia Gascon's Apology: From Old Posts to Oscar Nominee Spotlight

Karla Sofia Gascon, celebrated as the first transgender actor to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress, has publicly apologized for past social media posts that disparaged Islam and George Floyd.

The posts, which recently resurfaced, included criticisms of Islamic culture and derogatory remarks about Floyd, potentially impacting her film 'Emilia Perez's' Oscar campaign.

Gascon, known for her role in Mexican telenovelas, expressed regret, stating, 'I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain' and emphasized her lifelong dedication to inclusivity and positive change.

