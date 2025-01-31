Left Menu

Karla Sofia Gascon's Apology: From Old Posts to Oscar Nominee Spotlight

Karla Sofia Gascon, an Oscar-nominated trans actor, apologizes for old social media posts denigrating Islam and criticizing George Floyd. Gascon, known for her role in 'Emilia Perez', emphasized her commitment to making the world a better place. The resurfaced tweets threatened the film's Oscar prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:02 IST
Karla Sofia Gascon's Apology: From Old Posts to Oscar Nominee Spotlight

Karla Sofia Gascon, celebrated as the first transgender actor to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress, has publicly apologized for past social media posts that disparaged Islam and George Floyd.

The posts, which recently resurfaced, included criticisms of Islamic culture and derogatory remarks about Floyd, potentially impacting her film 'Emilia Perez's' Oscar campaign.

Gascon, known for her role in Mexican telenovelas, expressed regret, stating, 'I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain' and emphasized her lifelong dedication to inclusivity and positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025