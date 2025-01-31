Trailblazing Referee Stéphanie Frappart Paves Way for Women in Sports

Stéphanie Frappart, a groundbreaking figure in soccer refereeing, is striving to open doors for more women to join the profession. As the first woman to oversee a men's Ligue 1 and World Cup match, Frappart's career is filled with historic firsts.

Currently, Frappart collaborates with France's national postal service, La Poste, and its partners to run the 'Women and Refereeing' committee, aiming to boost female officiating across various sports. This initiative seeks to address the gender imbalance in France's sports refereeing scene.

While acknowledging the ongoing battle against sexism, Frappart remains optimistic. She believes enhancing visibility of women's sports can change perceptions. Her achievements inspire confidence in further growth for women's soccer, exemplified by recent significant player transfers and evolving opportunities for women in the sport.

