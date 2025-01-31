Left Menu

Trailblazing Referee Stéphanie Frappart Paves Way for Women in Sports

Stéphanie Frappart, a pioneering soccer referee, is championing women's involvement in sports officiating. As the first woman to referee high-profile men's matches, she collaborates with France's La Poste to promote female referees. Despite challenges like sexism, progress is evident, reflecting changing mentalities and growing opportunities for women in sports.

Updated: 31-01-2025 13:15 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Stéphanie Frappart, a groundbreaking figure in soccer refereeing, is striving to open doors for more women to join the profession. As the first woman to oversee a men's Ligue 1 and World Cup match, Frappart's career is filled with historic firsts.

Currently, Frappart collaborates with France's national postal service, La Poste, and its partners to run the 'Women and Refereeing' committee, aiming to boost female officiating across various sports. This initiative seeks to address the gender imbalance in France's sports refereeing scene.

While acknowledging the ongoing battle against sexism, Frappart remains optimistic. She believes enhancing visibility of women's sports can change perceptions. Her achievements inspire confidence in further growth for women's soccer, exemplified by recent significant player transfers and evolving opportunities for women in the sport.

