Federal Judge Upholds New York's 'Green Light Law'

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice, which challenged New York's Green Light Law. The law restricts sharing vehicle and address data with federal immigration authorities. Judge Anne Nardacci ruled the law did not violate the U.S. Constitution, contradicting arguments made by Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:45 IST
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging a New York law known as the Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, or 'Green Light Law.'

The law, enacted in 2019, prohibits the sharing of vehicle and address data with federal immigration authorities and was contested by the Trump administration as a hindrance to immigration enforcement.

Judge Anne Nardacci ruled the law did not infringe on the U.S. Constitution, rejecting the previous administration's arguments that federal immigration law preempted the state legislation.

