Federal Judge Upholds New York's 'Green Light Law'

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging a New York law known as the Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, or 'Green Light Law.'

The law, enacted in 2019, prohibits the sharing of vehicle and address data with federal immigration authorities and was contested by the Trump administration as a hindrance to immigration enforcement.

Judge Anne Nardacci ruled the law did not infringe on the U.S. Constitution, rejecting the previous administration's arguments that federal immigration law preempted the state legislation.

