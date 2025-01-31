Left Menu

Chris Evans Squashes Rumors of MCU Return; Confirms Retirement from Superhero Role

Chris Evans has denied rumors of a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming he is 'happily retired' from his role as Captain America. The upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday', set for 2026 release, will feature fan-favorite characters and a new ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

31-01-2025
Actor Chris Evans has made it clear he is not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite circulating rumors about his involvement in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans described himself as a 'happy retired man', dismissing speculations that he would reprise his iconic role as Captain America.

Evans addressed these rumors during an interview with Esquire magazine, a part of a cover story on Anthony Mackie, who is set to appear in 'Captain America: Brave New World'. Evans stated that these speculations have been recurrent since his departure from the MCU following 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', where he officially retired the character of Steve Rogers.

Co-star Anthony Mackie, who engaged in a candid conversation with Evans about potential MCU projects, confirmed Evans' stance. Mackie expressed surprise at the rumors, noting that Evans had reiterated his retirement during their recent discussions. Meanwhile, 'Avengers: Doomsday', directed by the Russos, is anticipated to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and include several iconic Marvel characters, drawing excitement for its 2026 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

