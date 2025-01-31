Chris Evans Squashes Rumors of MCU Return; Confirms Retirement from Superhero Role
Chris Evans has denied rumors of a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming he is 'happily retired' from his role as Captain America. The upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday', set for 2026 release, will feature fan-favorite characters and a new ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
Actor Chris Evans has made it clear he is not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite circulating rumors about his involvement in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans described himself as a 'happy retired man', dismissing speculations that he would reprise his iconic role as Captain America.
Evans addressed these rumors during an interview with Esquire magazine, a part of a cover story on Anthony Mackie, who is set to appear in 'Captain America: Brave New World'. Evans stated that these speculations have been recurrent since his departure from the MCU following 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', where he officially retired the character of Steve Rogers.
Co-star Anthony Mackie, who engaged in a candid conversation with Evans about potential MCU projects, confirmed Evans' stance. Mackie expressed surprise at the rumors, noting that Evans had reiterated his retirement during their recent discussions. Meanwhile, 'Avengers: Doomsday', directed by the Russos, is anticipated to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and include several iconic Marvel characters, drawing excitement for its 2026 release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
