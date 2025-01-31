Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Daughter Raha's Adorable Airport Moment Captured

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by their daughter Raha, made headlines after being photographed at Mumbai airport on Friday evening. The family caught the attention of the paparazzi, and the touching images were soon shared widely online, showcasing Raha's charming interaction with her mother.

The photos depicted Alia eagerly awaiting Ranbir and Raha's emergence from their vehicle. Upon their exit, Raha displayed delight at the sight of Alia, reaching out to her mother as Ranbir held her. This tender moment culminated in Alia affectionately kissing Raha's hand, earning admiration from fans.

In December 2023, the couple delighted their followers by making a public appearance with Raha. Alia anticipates the release of her upcoming spy film 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, which marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' renowned spy universe. Meanwhile, Ranbir, who recently starred in 'Animal', is set to continue with projects like 'Animal Park', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with Alia and Vicky Kaushal, and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)