Online Artifacts Auction Bust: A Suspenseful Tale of Antiquities Trafficking

Authorities in Greece have apprehended a suspect allegedly responsible for orchestrating online auctions to sell ancient Greek artifacts internationally, including to the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Italy.

The suspect, a foreign national whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested in Athens by specialized police officers committed to tackling antiquities trafficking. During a search of her residence, officials confiscated various ancient relics, such as pottery fragments, figurine pieces, and a statuette depicting a satyr from Greek mythology.

The apprehended individual has been referred to a public prosecutor for charging. Greek law specifies that unauthorized transfer of antiquities can result in a prison sentence of up to two years, with more severe offenses carrying penalties up to 10 years behind bars.

