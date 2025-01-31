Left Menu

Online Artifacts Auction Bust: A Suspenseful Tale of Antiquities Trafficking

Authorities in Greece arrested a suspect involved in selling ancient Greek artifacts through online auctions. The suspect, a foreign national, was apprehended in Athens. Multiple artifacts, including relics and a statuette, were seized. She faces charges related to unauthorized transfer of antiquities, facing up to 10 years in prison.

  Greece

Authorities in Greece have apprehended a suspect allegedly responsible for orchestrating online auctions to sell ancient Greek artifacts internationally, including to the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Italy.

The suspect, a foreign national whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested in Athens by specialized police officers committed to tackling antiquities trafficking. During a search of her residence, officials confiscated various ancient relics, such as pottery fragments, figurine pieces, and a statuette depicting a satyr from Greek mythology.

The apprehended individual has been referred to a public prosecutor for charging. Greek law specifies that unauthorized transfer of antiquities can result in a prison sentence of up to two years, with more severe offenses carrying penalties up to 10 years behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

