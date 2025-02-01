Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deploys Experienced IAS Officers for Safe Maha Kumbh Conduct

Uttar Pradesh has assigned experienced IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami to ensure the smooth conduct of Maha Kumbh Mela following a recent stampede. They join Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand to manage the upcoming Basant Panchami bathing day with enhanced security and crowd control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deploys Experienced IAS Officers for Safe Maha Kumbh Conduct
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent fatal stampede, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed two seasoned IAS officers, Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, to ensure the smooth operation of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Both have substantial expertise in managing large-scale events, having organized the 2019 Ardh Kumbh.

The officers will work alongside Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, entrusted with organizing the upcoming Basant Panchami, a central bathing day in the festival. Enhanced crowd management and security measures are priorities, with additional police personnel and real-time monitoring to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety.

Deputy Inspector General (Retd) K P Singh supports their deployment, emphasizing their crucial role in managing logistics and safety challenges. With ongoing efforts to bolster security and streamline movement, authorities aim to avert further tragic incidents during one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025