Uttar Pradesh Deploys Experienced IAS Officers for Safe Maha Kumbh Conduct

In response to a recent fatal stampede, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed two seasoned IAS officers, Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, to ensure the smooth operation of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Both have substantial expertise in managing large-scale events, having organized the 2019 Ardh Kumbh.

The officers will work alongside Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, entrusted with organizing the upcoming Basant Panchami, a central bathing day in the festival. Enhanced crowd management and security measures are priorities, with additional police personnel and real-time monitoring to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety.

Deputy Inspector General (Retd) K P Singh supports their deployment, emphasizing their crucial role in managing logistics and safety challenges. With ongoing efforts to bolster security and streamline movement, authorities aim to avert further tragic incidents during one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)