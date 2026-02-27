Thousands of Indian Pilgrims Voyage to Katchatheevu for Annual Cultural Festival

Nearly 4,000 Indian pilgrims embarked on a journey to the uninhabited Katchatheevu islet on Friday to celebrate a two-day festival at St Antony's Church, marking a cultural and religious bond between India and Sri Lanka. The festival, which officially begins at 4 pm, includes significant traditional ceremonies.

The initial group of pilgrims departed from the Rameswaram fishing harbor at around 6 am, an event overseen by Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon. The pilgrims cross the Palk Strait on a fleet of 118 boats, amid rigorous security measures conducted by the Indian Coast Guard.

The festival will continue into Saturday, reaching its pinnacle with a Special High Mass. Authorities have imposed a fishing ban in the area to ensure safe passage. Pilgrims adhere to strict rules, including carrying identification and undergoing security checks. The event concludes with a flag-lowering ceremony before the pilgrims return home.