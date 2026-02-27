Left Menu

Thousands of Indian Pilgrims Voyage to Katchatheevu for Annual Cultural Festival

Around 4,000 Indian pilgrims travel to Katchatheevu islet for the annual festival at St Antony's Church, highlighting cultural and religious ties between India and Sri Lanka. The event features processions, a chariot festival, and concludes with a Special High Mass. Strict security measures are enforced, ensuring a safe pilgrimage journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 4,000 Indian pilgrims embarked on a journey to the uninhabited Katchatheevu islet on Friday to celebrate a two-day festival at St Antony's Church, marking a cultural and religious bond between India and Sri Lanka. The festival, which officially begins at 4 pm, includes significant traditional ceremonies.

The initial group of pilgrims departed from the Rameswaram fishing harbor at around 6 am, an event overseen by Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon. The pilgrims cross the Palk Strait on a fleet of 118 boats, amid rigorous security measures conducted by the Indian Coast Guard.

The festival will continue into Saturday, reaching its pinnacle with a Special High Mass. Authorities have imposed a fishing ban in the area to ensure safe passage. Pilgrims adhere to strict rules, including carrying identification and undergoing security checks. The event concludes with a flag-lowering ceremony before the pilgrims return home.

