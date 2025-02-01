Ibrahim Ali Khan Shines in 'Nadaaniyan': Netflix's New Romantic Drama
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, debuts in the romantic drama 'Nadaaniyan' on Netflix. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, the film explores first love's magic and chaos. The film stars Khushi Kapoor and promises an emotional rollercoaster.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to debut in the acting world with the romantic drama film 'Nadaaniyan'. The announcement was made by Netflix on Saturday, emphasizing the fresh new face entering the entertainment industry.
The film is directed by Shauna Gautam, marking her directorial debut, and produced by notable names including Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Alongside Ibrahim, the cast features Khushi Kapoor in a leading role, promising an engaging narrative centered on young love.
'Nadaaniyan' tells the heartwarming story of Piya and Arjun, two young individuals from contrasting worlds, navigating the realm of first love filled with excitement and innocence. The movie, backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, underscores Netflix's commitment to celebrating youthful stories on a global platform.
