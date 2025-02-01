India's Tourism Boom: Unveiling Employment-Led Growth Initiatives

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a robust plan to develop India's top 50 tourist spots, collaborating with states in a 'challenge mode'. Emphasizing tourism as a catalyst for employment, the minister introduced initiatives focused on infrastructure, skill development, and easier travel.

In her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation, Sitharaman underscored the importance of promoting homestays with the support of Mudra loans and enhancing access to tourist locations. State governments are tasked with providing necessary land for infrastructure development, while hotels at key sites will be on the harmonised infrastructure list to secure better financing.

Highlighting the roadmap for boosting tourism, Sitharaman announced intensive skill training in hospitality management and performance-linked incentives for states excelling in destination management. The government's focus extends to spiritual and heritage tourism linked to Gautama Buddha, streamlined e-visas, and collaborations under the 'Heal in India' medical tourism initiative.

